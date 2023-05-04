The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared an update on Monday, May 1, regarding the construction schedule for ongoing dune and beach nourishment work along our coast. Their contractor, Weeks Marine Inc., is mobilizing a third hopper dredge to the efforts, which will impact the schedule “significantly,” according to officials.
Locally, Fenwick Island’s construction schedule has moved up, with the third dredge expected to arrive mid-month, and be completed in late May or early June. Sand will be placed from James Street south to Lighthouse Road, and a pipe landing will be made between Dagsboro Street and Cannon Street, according to the USACE.
South Bethany also sees its schedule being moved up, as that work will begin upon completion of Fenwick Island’s project, and is estimated to start sometime between late May and mid- to late June. Sand will be placed from North 5th Street south to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park, and a pipe landing will be made between South 2nd and South 3rd Streets.
Work in Bethany Beach is expected to take place starting in early June and be completed later that month. Sand will be placed from Third Street south to Wellington Park, and a pipe landing will be made between North 1st Street and Division Street.
So, yeah, there’s going to be some work done on our local beaches during “the season,” and that’s not ideal. But our coastal communities need big beaches, both as an attraction for our tourism economy, and for safety against storms.
If it’s done by July 4 weekend, let’s exhale, give thanks and move on. It’s one of those things that needs to happen.