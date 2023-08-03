The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists the “dog days of summer” as taking place between July 3 and Aug. 11 of this year. We know this because we were going to start this week’s editorial with a clever little quip about how there is nothing official quantifying the “dog days of summer” — that is, you know, until we discovered that there is indeed something official that clarifies that pretty succinctly.
So, just imagine a really good joke that would have produced an audible guffaw and a lifetime of memories surrounding the time you first read that joke.
The story behind this definition is actually pretty interesting, as it references Sirius (the dog star), and how it is closest to the sun during that aforementioned time period. The ancient Romans believed the brightness of the star produced extra heat, and started to reference the period as “the dog days.” So, you are welcome.
But here, in our tourism-driven little corner of paradise, the month of August most defines those dog days — largely because a lot of the working folks are tired as dogs right about now, they’re about to get even more tired as many of their co-workers will soon be returning to school and the heat has sapped up just about every ounce of energy in reserves a person might have.
And here we are.
If you’re shopping at your favorite local spots, adventuring yourself into a new hidden gem or enjoying one of the ridiculously good restaurants in the community, take a second to remember that those people who are trying to help you are probably operating on adrenaline and commitment at this point.
Be patient if things take a little longer. You’re at the beach. Relax. Give these hard-working folks a break. They’re giving all they have.