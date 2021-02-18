In light of severe winter weather hitting much of the nation, and the accompanying power outages that have imperiled the lives of tens of thousands of people, some news that came out this week on a local level should not be glossed over.
Delmarva Power announced that customers across Delaware and Maryland have benefited greatly from the company’s efforts to modernize the local power grid. In fact, in 2020, the company matched the company’s record 2019 performance in terms of power-outage frequency. The previous record had been in 2018, which was 9 percent higher.
Over the past 10 years, according to Delmarva Power officials, the frequency of electric outages has decreased by 53 percent.
“With more adults working from home and children learning virtually, we are focused on continuing to provide the reliable energy service they depend on and powering our communities through this pandemic,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and COO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.
Between virus restrictions and a cold and wet winter, it’s been nice being able to largely take our power for granted.
Kudos, Delmarva Power.