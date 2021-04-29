Much of Delmarva was sent into a spiral of shock and anger on Sunday, April 25, when word came out that a Delmar police officer, Cpl. Keith Heacock, was gravely injured in an assault that reportedly took place as the officer responded to an early-morning domestic situation.
Heacock, a 1986 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School and a 22-year veteran of the Delmar Police Department, according to the Cape Gazette, received severe head injuries during the incident, and was taken to a shock-trauma unit in Baltimore.
On Wednesday, April 28, Heacock was declared dead from his injuries. Another bright star taken all-too-soon from violence. True to the selfless nature in which he led his all-too-abbreviated life, he was kept on life support in order to harvest his organs for others. Heroism never sleeps.
This drives home an important point. Policing is dangerous business, and it does not matter where that work is being done. Big city. Small town. Suburban America. Badged public servants can find trouble and danger at absolutely any encounter they come into contact with, and the narrative that the departments around here don’t need significant budgets “because nothing big ever happens around here” is flat-out bull.
We join all of those who pray and offer concern for the family of Cpl. Heacock, and the couple who was injured in a subsequent home-invasion across the street from the scene. Horror can hide in any corner. We are grateful for those who respond every single day, and we all will carry a reminder of Keith Heacock in our hearts.