A sign has left Dagsboro officials scrambling.
Unbeknownst to them, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) installed new signage at the busy intersection of Main and Clayton streets, announcing that there was “No Turn on Red” for vehicles approaching Main Street from Clayton. That sign, as one might imagine, raised the hackles of many who drive through town, and many who are tasked with managing the town.
“I noticed a couple of times, traffic was backed up down to the fire hall, waiting to turn, and it’s not even peak season yet,” said Councilwoman Theresa Ulrich, addressing the impact of the sign. “I can only imagine it’s going to be backed up to [Route] 113.”
Police Chief Seven Flood responded to some who opined that this was an effort to generate revenue through tickets.
“We have not written any tickets for it,” said Flood. “We have stopped a few people, and given some warnings about it. ... We’re trying to educate the public.”
The sign seemed to have caught just about everybody in town by surprise, and there has definitely been a public reaction, judging by social media responses. But this was not a Town decision — even though they are now left policing and enforcing it.