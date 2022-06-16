We didn’t need another reminder, but we certainly got one.
The fatal shooting of Wicomico County (Md.) Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard last Sunday night while he was attempting to apprehend a fugitive tells us, once again, that the men and women who serve us in a law-enforcement capacity do so with a very-real threat to their well-being constantly hanging in the air. The incident is also a stark and sobering example of a criminal-justice system that all-too-often risks the life and general security of the law-abiding masses who make up the bulk of our population by allowing dangerous people to continue to roam society.
The suspect in this case, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, was convicted in Baltimore City in 2019 of using a handgun to rob a McDonald’s, per Katie Redefer of the Salisbury Independent. He received a three-year suspended sentence, and got probation before judgement. So, basically, he got nothing.
Davidson was also wanted in connection with an April assault in Ocean City, Md., for which he failed to appear in court, per Redefer’s reporting.
We are all in favor of people serving their time, rehabilitating their behavior and being allowed to integrate back into society. Redemption is a beautiful thing and should be treasured. Mistakes and examples of poor judgement happen, and there must be a clear path to moving forward for someone to truly embrace a changing of their behavior.
But people must also be held accountable for their actions.
We get too many reports of people being arrested for their sixth, seventh, eighth DUIs, or the case of the mother of the 4-year-old child who unwittingly brought 249 bags of heroin into her Selbyville daycare facility a few years ago, with the mother receiving probation.
We understand the courts get backed up. We know that the jails get filled and are often horribly understaffed. We get it.
But we need dangerous people confined. We need poor behavior adequately punished and rehabilitated, if we hope to function as a society. It is quite literally a matter of life and death.