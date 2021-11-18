Simply put, she runs without peer.
Indian River High School runner Brynn Crandell capped off an incredible, undefeated sophomore season of cross-country by becoming the first in her school’s history to win the DIAA Division II state championship. She was able to shake off adverse weather conditions to cruise to the win, topping the second- and third-place finishers by 10 and 34 seconds, respectively.
Big fish, small pond? Hardly. Crandell’s time of 19:37 would have given her the championship in the Division I race as well. As we said at the start, she runs without peer.
As if cross-country doesn’t come packed with an array of challenge for runners, rain and wind jumped into the equation before the race began. Crandell explained that she was a bit apprehensive, as those elements do not bring her joy: “I really hate running in windy and rainy conditions.”
As champions tend to do, she overcame the elements. She said she put it behind her mentally, and focused on her training and her goals.
Cross-country has not historically been a big sport here, particularly for the girls. Last year’s team only had two runners, but this year’s saw seven girls on the team. Feats like Crandell’s can only help in improving the sport’s interest.
Congratulations to an inspiring and talented student-athlete.