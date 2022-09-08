Well, if you’ve been paying attention, there has been a little bit of heat flying around for the Republican primary for the Sussex County Council District 4 seat, between incumbent John Rieley and challenger Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Both sides have flung allegations against the other regarding alleged improprieties in the course of conducting their respective business with the county, and other top county officials have publicly picked sides. It hasn’t been great.
In fact, it’s been brutally ugly.
It has been our policy since we first launched in 2004 to not publish any letters to the editor regarding a political race the week of the election because it doesn’t give either, or any, of the candidates the opportunity to respond before people head to the polls. We are steadfastly keeping to that policy despite the heated public interest and avalanche of letters we have received this week.
If there is a bright side to this rancorous race, it is that there is a clear interest in the machinations of the decision- and policy-making process taking place at the County level. Development, or perceived overdevelopment, has been the hot topic of discussion amongst both officials and residents, and we are seeing that rise to the top during much of the heated conversation orbiting this race.
Elections do have consequences, and the winner of this race and others throughout our area next week will vie to make the decisions that impact our very way of life when the November general elections roll around.