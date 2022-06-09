There has been fairly rampant conversation around the Town of Frankford over the past few months that their police chief, Laurence Corrigan, might be looking to move on to a new chapter in his life. Well, at Monday night’s town council meeting, that speculation moved to a statement of fact.
Frankford Town Council President Greg Welch formally announced Corrigan’s pending departure during that meeting, and Corrigan shared that he would be leaving his position in mid-July. Originally hired at the end of 2019, Corrigan was tasked to rebuild a department that had gone through several leadership changes in a short amount of time before closing its doors for a bit.
“My job, when I got here, was to create a police department where the previous one had been shuttered for three years,” he explained. “I have succeeded in that.”
Corrigan also did a nice job of weaving himself into the fabric of Frankford’s community. He was a constant presence at the library and Town-sanctioned events, and consistently did outreach programs to engage citizens. In short, Corrigan was what you’d want in a small-town police chief — dedicated to the citizens, businesses and hierarchy of the town, while ably handling his administrative duties.
Congratulations, Chief Corrigan. And best of luck in your future travels.