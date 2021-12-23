After months of build-up, in a year that can be categorized as one of mayhem and collective sadness around the globe, we have reached Christmas — a time often associated with faith, peace, joy and family.
We’d like to add that it is a tremendous time to also consider the concept of “community.”
We’ve seen our small towns unite people through tree-lightings and various other celebrations, while families have welcomed home college students from locations far and wide. We’ve seen people volunteering their time to ring bells outside of grocery stores to help out others, and seen Mountaire organize food-packing events to get food on the tables of people who can use a little assistance this holiday season.
Marines have collected toys, service organizations have made donations after a year of raising funds, and churches have opened their doors with services for those who might be feeling a loss this season, and need a shoulder to cry on, or a spiritual boost to find solace during what can feel like a lonely time.
It is the very best of what communities have to offer, and we have one of the best communities there is to offer. Here at the Coastal Point, we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve this community, and are thankful for each of you. Merry Christmas!