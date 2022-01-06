This area is a prime example of what we can accomplish when we pull together for each other and the community at large. From the citizens who serve on countless councils, boards and committees, to the nearly endless number of people who run and support local non-profits, to the volunteer firefighters who respond to our most tragic situations, our community is safer, richer and more sustainable because of all the things we do for each other.
In this week’s issue, we have photos from the annual Exercise Like the Eskimos and Fenwick Freeze plunges and the Hair of the Dog 5K, all of which support local causes, as well as offering a fun time for those who participate. We also have the story of scholarships for technical training, an after-school program, art exhibits and learning opportunities for those who have long since finished their K-12 education.
None of these would be available to our residents and visitors without the support and hard work of numerous people who give their time and energy, and in many cases, financial support. Nor would our lives run as smoothly without the (often uncompensated) service of local residents on those government bodies. (And if you don’t like how they’re doing things — there are opportunities to step up and help.)
We’re all reliant on each other to one degree or another, and everyone stepping up to do what they can for the community is what makes this a great place to live and visit.