Two important locations in the future of our community both celebrated groundbreakings this past Tuesday, Oct. 4, and both should have an impact on our quality of life for generations to come.
On Tuesday morning, folks gathered in Selbyville to celebrate the ceremonial breaking of ground for a new 14,000-square-foot, $13 million library that is expected to open in late fall or early winter of 2023.
“I want to thank all the kids who are here,” said Library Director Kelly Kline. “This is for you. Someday when you’re my age, or anybody’s age, you’ll be able to say, ‘I used to go to the old Selbyville library.’ I hope you like it.”
Library operations have evolved with our changing world, and patrons are now utilizing the electronic books, internet and publicly-accessible computers that the libraries offer, as much as books and magazines. This new facility will help them continue to adjust and serve the community for a long time to come.
Later that day, up the road in Millsboro, ground was broken on a new $9.3 million, 13,000-square-foot police station on West Railroad Road. As Millsboro has grown over the years, so has the town’s need for public services, including an enhanced police department.
Police Chief Brian Calloway thanked former and current town council members for their support.
“You see in the news that, everywhere, law enforcement — we’re really taking a hit. But not here,” he said. “If I need something, they listen and make it happen.”
They expect to move in to the new building in about 14 months, and serve the people of Millsboro for decades to come.