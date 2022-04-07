You might have felt the ground move a little bit on the evening of Monday, April 4, particularly if you were in the Selbyville area.
Selbyville Police Chief Scott Collins — who has served in that capacity for the past 20 years, and the previous 10 years as an officer in that department — revealed at the town council meeting that he was going to retire from his position on June 6. Mayor Clifton Murray read Collins’ resignation into the record and added a little of his own thoughts in the process.
“He well deserves to retire,” said Murray. “He served his time, and he served us really well.”
The end of Collins’ tenure in Selbyville not only ends his chapter of service to the Town, but also his family’s. His father, Ward Collins, was a previous chief in the department, and his father’s uncle, Donald Evans, also served the police department.
“I’m sure that 60 years of Collinses in the police department is more than any town should have to endure,” Collins wrote in his resignation letter, obviously tongue-in-cheek.
Collins told the Coastal Point that he will be completely stepping away from policework and is looking to move into “the security or emergency-management field.” He also said that he is proud of the work the department has done under his watch, in terms of growing with the community and their “incredible working relationship with our minority community.”
We thank Collins for all of his service to Selbyville, and for his constant emphasis on the health of that community. And we wish him nothing but success and contentment in his next chapter in life.