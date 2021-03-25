So, this is pretty cool.
Sussex County Libraries, the state health department and Beebe Healthcare have entered into a memorandum-of-understanding that will use the County’s Bookmobile to provide coronavirus vaccinations where opportunities, or access, for residents are limited. The Sussex County Council approved the agreement earlier this week.
Emergency Medical Services Director Robbie Murray and County Librarian Kathy Graybeal wrote a memorandum to the council that explained their mission.
“We feel this partnership will play an integral role in supporting our communities,” they wrote. “Vaccinations play a key role in protecting our residents, and this agreement will assist in ensuring that those who desire to be vaccinated will have that opportunity.”
What a tremendous example of a private company, emergency services and elected government working together to benefit the citizens they are tasked to serve.
Council President Michael Vincent called it a “great cooperation of County and Beebe, to reach those people who can’t get to a vaccination site, who haven’t got a car. ... This is a great thing to help our population.”