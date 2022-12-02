In an encouraging example of collaboration between private citizens, a municipality and a governmental institution, Lord Baltimore Elementary School will indeed have a school resource officer (SRO) in its hallways, as well as a constable.
Officials from the town and school district originally were believed to have had an agreement in place where Ocean View would pay half the salary of the SRO, with the Indian River School District (IRSD) paying the other half. But there was a disconnect somewhere in that process, and the idea was squashed after the District said it would pull the constable from the school in lieu of the SRO being on campus. The Town balked at that, and the idea was shelved, leaving the constable to stay at Lord Baltimore going forward.
However, a local family who has a granddaughter in the school read the story and wanted to help. They contacted the Town, agreed to pay the roughly $40,000 to make up for the other half of the SRO’s salary (with the Town continuing to pay for half) this year, and on Monday night, board members of the Indian River School District voted to accept the terms.
Where it officially sits now is the IRSD is paying for the constable to provide security at Lord Baltimore, and the Town of Ocean View paying for the SRO — who will not only provide an additional police presence at the school, but will also work with programming and engagement with the children.
We want to thank the Town of Ocean View and the Indian River School District for keeping the lines of communication open and making this a reality. And we offer special kudos to a kind family who stepped up to help in protecting our children.