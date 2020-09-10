The pandemic, and its subsequent restrictions and reactions, did no favors for many local businesses — particularly restaurants and retail shops. That’s not exactly “breaking news” for anybody who has gone out to eat or shop this summer, particularly in the beach towns.
One local organization that has ramped up its efforts to support local businesses has been the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and it is high time we thank them for their efforts.
The Chamber has lobbied government officials — state and local — on behalf of our local businesses, as well as offering education on what to expect, and access to materials and ideas on how to make our businesses safer and compliant. They have stayed up to date on Gov. Carney’s decisions and responded each time to try to help member businesses survive, and try to thrive, under less-than-ideal conditions. Executive Director Lauren Weaver has shared grant possibilities, conducted surveys and tried to generally encourage out-of-the-box thinking to get by during this uncertain time.
If you didn’t already know, many businesses have certainly learned throughout this COVID-19 era that the Chamber is more than just mixers and networking. It is about being a source of information, fighting on behalf of its members and trying to pull all of us through this quagmire together.
The Coastal Point is eternally grateful to Weaver and the staff of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce for all their work during this crisis, and offers thanks on behalf of all of its members for their efforts.