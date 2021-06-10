This week’s Coastal Point includes a special inserted book celebrating the Class of 2021 at Indian River High School. We focused on IR, specifically, because it is the local public high school, and because we originally started our paper using the geographic perimeter of the school’s residency zone as our own coverage area.
Though we certainly wanted to include all the schools that our community sends students to, we just don’t have the manpower or hours in a day. So, for that, we are sorry. We are trying to include some of those celebrations in the paper as we have space, and we certainly include all of our local students in the following:
Congratulations, graduates.
In a time period that will be examined and discussed for generations, you persevered. You sat at the computer for hours. You found new ways to learn when the old ways weren’t an option. You learned firsthand that life is largely what you make of it, not necessarily what you expect to happen. You grew up fast, out of necessity.
And now, as things around us creep to normalcy, we place our hopes and expectations on you to be our future leaders. You’re special because of your challenges, and your responses.
We applaud your efforts, and keep you in our hearts.