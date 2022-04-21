When Coastal Point education reporter Mike Smith brought us the story last fall of the efforts to replace the dilapidated track at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, little did we know he’d literally be leading the way to help the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and a bevy of fellow runners in doing just that. But give Mike a 5K to run, and he’s on it, especially when it’s for a good cause.
Last weekend, he was just one of more than 500 runners and walkers who stepped up to help the students at Lord Baltimore get some solid footing for their recess runs and Girls on the Run groups, with the QRCF selecting the project as their primary event beneficiary. They brought in funds to repair the erosion-damaged track, while supporters ranging from parents, teachers and students to the school’s choir joined PTO members and the community to help out.
The event also helped bring support for the school’s robotics team, which is heading out soon for national competition. And that’s on top of offering a great, active, family-friendly event for the holiday weekend.
The QRCF is a vital supporter of a number of local charities, and it’s great to see people pulling together to support our local students, as well as getting themselves and the students outside for some springtime exercise. (And, oh, yeah… Mike might maybe have won some division or other. Again.)