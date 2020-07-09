Our world hasn’t exactly been known as a hotspot for calm, relaxation and beauty these past few months, but those three welcome traits will soon be on display again at the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) at Pepper Creek, starting with a members- and Incentive volunteers-only sneak peek at the facility starting July 16.
Ray Sander, the president of DBG, said that organizers are hopeful that the gardens will be open to the general public by the end of the month. They are adhering to state and county public health conditions, as well as CDC guidelines. He added that people can become members of the gardens at any time, online at delawaregardens.org/membership.
Now on display will be the Rhyne Garden, featuring 12,000 native plants in a new one-acre site that was planted earlier this summer, according to Brian Trader, the deputy executive director and director of horticulture at DBG.
“The Rhyne Garden runs down the middle of the Entry Garden parking area, providing a conveyance to capture excess stormwater runoff,” explained Trader. “The ‘Rhyne’ is a representation of the tax ditches present throughout Delmarva that were built to carry water away from our sea-level area wetlands to create agricultural land.”
As we start to cautiously crawl out of this pandemic-driven isolation many of us have found ourselves in, it’s nice to have a safe, beautiful spot like the Delaware Botanic Gardens to escape to for a few hours. Welcome back, DBG.