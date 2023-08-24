Bethany Beach voters will soon have the opportunity to vote on three two-year seats on their town council, with six candidates filed for the Sept. 9 election.
For starters, let’s celebrate the fact that voters do indeed have this choice. We certainly sound like a broken record here if you read our editorials consistently, but the point stands — election of our elected officials is one of the most beautiful elements there is in a free society. Nobody gets on the Bethany Beach Town Council because it was pre-ordained at birth, or because of a military coup at the Bandstand.
The people decide. The people who live or pay taxes in the town are the ones who get to decide who leads. They can read up on the candidates, ask their neighbors or friends for their opinions and make up their own minds as to who will best serve the Town and her people. And then they decide.
We want to help. Our Sept. 8 edition will contain Q&As with the candidates, so that voters can hear from the candidates themselves, word for word. Next week’s paper, dated Sept. 1, will be the final week people can submit letters to the editor regarding the election, as we want the last words that voters hear to come from the candidates themselves.
And this week, on Friday, Aug. 25, Point Executive Editor Darin J. McCann will moderate a candidate forum at Bethany Beach Town Hall at 7 p.m. This will be an opportunity to hear from the candidates in person, and to ask any questions you might have in mind.
We are grateful to the Town for allowing us to use the facility and for their hospitality in making this event possible, and to the candidates for throwing their hats into the ring in the first place.
Now it’s up to you, the voters. Do your homework and vote!