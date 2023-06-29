While there will be no fireworks lighting the night’s tapestry above Bethany Beach this July 4, there is still a string of patriotic and family-centric events taking place in town for revelers to celebrate the independence of this remarkable nation.
The iconic Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade will still go off as scheduled, under the theme of “Sand & Sea in ’23.” The 2-mile route winds through downtown Bethany and kicks off at noon. In addition to the judged floats and massive amount of cyclists and walkers who traditionally participate, there will also be a combination of marching bands and bands on trucks to add to the entertainment, according to organizers.
As a reminder, starting at 11:45 a.m. on July 4, the east side of town will be shut down for the parade. Per officials, Garfield Parkway south will open up around 1 p.m., once the end of the parade has cleared the road. The north end will remain closed until the parade reaches the Bethany Beach Christian Church around 2 p.m.
And the day’s fun doesn’t stop there. The awards ceremony for the parade’s standouts will be held on the bandstand at 7:15 p.m., and Mike Hines & the Look will perform dance-party tunes from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
And this weekend, on Sunday, July 2, downtown Bethany Beach will see the popular Firecracker 5K Run/Walk, which will start at 7:15 a.m.
Yes, it’s distressing that the Town will not be able to hold its annual fireworks show on the Fourth due to the replenishment project completely taking away their ability to do so. But the Town is not stopping its celebration, and neither should you.
Happy Fourth of July. Enjoy every moment and memory!