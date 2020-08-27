On Sept. 12, the people of Bethany Beach will once again be asked to decide who will lead them going forward, as voters will decide between five candidates for four seats on the Bethany Beach Town Council.
Four of those candidates — Faith Denault, R. Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer — are incumbents, and full-time residents of Bethany. The challenger, Russell Evans, is a part-time resident. The terms are for two years, and voters can cast their ballots at Bethany Beach Town Hall or via an absentee ballot if they choose to vote by mail.
Once again, the Coastal Point is excited to host a Candidates’ Night for voters to learn more about these individuals, and it will be moderated by Executive Editor Darin McCann. What’s different this time around, however, is it will not be held in Bethany Beach Town Hall, due to COVID-19 considerations. Instead, it will be hosted on the Zoom platform, with a link on the Town’s official website at townofbethanybeach.com.
The Candidates’ Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., and the format will be similar to our previous forums with the candidates. They will each have a few minutes to introduce themselves, and then we will ask each of them the same questions that we have prepared beforehand. After that round, we will ask them questions submitted by the audience. Questions may be submitted to darin.mccann@coastalpoint.com, or directly through the Zoom page. We look forward to your input and hope we can give you the information to make informed choices.