That first weekend after Labor Day is one traditionally filled with events, and this year is no different. The fact that Saturday falls on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, brings with it a little extra gravitas. For those looking for an escape of tough memories, or trying to find a way to pay homage to a day of particular import, the Bethany Beach boardwalk has a little of both on tap.
After a one-year, pandemic-fueled absence, the popular Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will return to the boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. This is the 43rd edition of the event and will feature more than 100 juried artists who will showcase and sell their work. Their efforts include paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay and jewelry. There will also be a silent auction, sponsored by Jayne’s Reliable. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the arts programs of five local schools.
Later that day, starting at 7 p.m., the folks at Operation SEAs the Day are holding a community tribute at the bandstand on Bethany’s boardwalk. Traditionally, this is the weekend of the Warrior Beach Week, but COVID concerns put that on hold again this year.
Instead, this event will serve as a way to remember the events of 20 years ago, and to show that our community will never forget, and openly honors our veterans and first-responders for the deeds they undertake each and every day.
Two great events. One great location.