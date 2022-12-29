Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will be celebrating the dawn of a new year in what has become traditional ways — bringing together people to jump in the chilly ocean waters.
At 10:30 a.m., revelers will test their mettle, and perhaps their sanity, by leaping into the Atlantic Ocean off Bayard Street in Fenwick Island as part of that Town’s Fenwick Freeze event. Registration is available at Town Hall until Dec. 29 for $20, and on the day of the event for $25. This comes with commemorative long-sleeved t-shirts, and registration forms are available on the Town’s website at fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
Bethany Beach, along with the organization and skills of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will be holding the Leo Brady - New Year’s Day Plunge, an event that started 25 years ago, with a noon start. The price of this event is $25, including a commemorative shirt, and $30 on the day of the event. For more information, visit thequietresorts.com.
Don’t feel like jumping into frigid waters is the way you want to start off your new year? Entirely fair. You can still come out to support those who are participating, or stay at home in a warm, safe place. We’re just offering options, folks. No judgement here.
The end of one year means the dawn of a new one, and we want to wish each and every one of you the best 2023 you could dream for — and we hope that all of you dream big.
We will be working on improving our product we give to you, both in print and online, this year. That means more content, fascinating in-depth feature pieces and a continued commitment to being the best stewards of our community that we can be.
Happy New Year! May it be your best one yet.