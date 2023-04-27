More than 2,000 cyclists are expected in town this weekend for the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour.
There will be a 10-mile Coastal Cruise on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, that will start in Bethany Beach and end at the Big Chill Beach Club at the Indian River Inlet. In addition, Saturday, April 29, will see those cyclists throughout southern Delaware, as they have a choice in participating in a 10-, 30, 50, 62.5- or 100-mile ride. The popular event is benefitting the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
It’s going to be an exciting event for participants and organizers alike, and will serve as a promotion to those who come in from out of town to see the amazing natural beauty we are so fortunate to have surrounding us.
But it also brings with it a possibility of danger.
With so many bicyclists on local roads, many of which are small and tree-lined, we ask motorists to take an extra bit of caution, and patience, with them when they get behind the wheel. Be mindful of curves. Don’t pass without a clear shot ahead. Do not stare at your phone.
Obviously, we ask the same of the bicyclists, and that they are cognizant of the fact that motorists are on the roads trying to do whatever they have to do that particular day, and that they practice caution and common sense.
A mistake when it comes to a motor vehicle and a bicyclist is a mistake that often has “forever” consequences, both for the person struck, and the person who struck them.
Be safe. Be considerate.