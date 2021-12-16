The Murray family has long had an impact in our local school system. Bennett Murray is currently the vice principal at John M. Clayton Elementary School and was principal at Indian River High School before that. His wife, Dana Murray, is a para-professional with the Southern Delaware School of the Arts. Their son, Ridge Murray, went through the school district himself, from Lord Baltimore Elementary School right up through graduating IRHS.
They are basically an iconic family in our area schools.
And their tribe took a brutal hit recently, as tragedy found itself into this remarkable family’s world when Ridge passed away Thanksgiving weekend.
To honor Ridge, and to honor his entire family, the Lord Baltimore art department made window decorations to make it appear as if the school was “leaving a light on” for Ridge. Lord’s Landscaping donated the twinkle lighting and special effects for the rotating display to light up the front of the building, as well.
John M. Clayton is also honoring Ridge with a four-night light display that ends Thursday, Dec. 16, and will be accepting donations to the Indian River High School Alumni Association in his honor. Again, Lord’s was right in the middle of this, and Parsons Farm Produce has also chipped in to help.
Remember Ridge this holiday season, along with his family.