If you are feeling like this Fenwick Island Town Council election can’t get here soon enough, you’re not alone.
In what has become a cantankerous race in a town clearly divided, eight candidates will compete for four spots on the council in an Aug. 5 election that should provide a clear gauge on the direction the voters of Fenwick Island believe the Town should take going forward.
Three incumbents — Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano — are running for re-election, and have aligned themselves with challenger Kurt Zanelotti, a supporter of the incumbents. And four other challengers — Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merrit and Jim Simpson — are also throwing their proverbial hats into the ring to try to serve the people of Fenwick Island as council members.
And let’s chew on that for a moment. It is incredibly impressive that eight individuals are so driven to serve the Town and its people that they are willing to put themselves through this kind of scrutiny and, in some cases, borderline abuse from others who disagree with their side on issues. The fact that the voters of Fenwick Island have a clear opportunity to decide who leads them is a good thing, and we have all eight candidates to thank for that.
As is our tradition, this is the last week we are allowing letters to the editor in support of candidates. In next week’s Coastal Point, publishing Aug. 4, we will run the Q&A answers we receive back from the candidates who can find the time to fill them out for us, and share the bare details of the election itself.
And then it’s on you, the voters, to decide who will be leading Fenwick Island, and how you’d like to see the Town managed. Read up. Talk with neighbors. Make the best choice for you.