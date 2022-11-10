Directly on the heels of Election Day comes Veterans Day, a timely reminder of those who have served the nation in its efforts to ensure Americans’ rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
On Nov. 11, we pause to acknowledge their service, their sacrifice and that of their families, in a distinctly different way from that service we honor on Memorial Day each May, but no less remarkable in the dedication it offers our nation and the ideals behind it.
This year, there are several local events marking Veterans Day, each offering a different take on honoring that service by U.S. military veterans.
VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View will hold its traditional Veterans Day event on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., featuring the national anthem, invocation, veteran poem, Quilts of Valor presentation and local dignitaries.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens will offer free admission to veterans showing their military ID card on Friday, Nov. 11, as well, while everyone else can get free admission that day with a donation of goods for a local food bank.
Finally, Lighthouse Christian School in Dagsboro will honor veterans on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m., with a two-hour program featuring the Coastal Point’s own Darin McCann, a Marine veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and Selbyville Middle School resource officer Tyler Bare, who served in Afghanistan, as well as a slide show featuring the Iraq War and 9/11.
Each of these events offers a way to honor the nation’s military veterans, but regardless of which you attend, the easiest, and perhaps best, way to do so is simply to say, “Thank you for your service.”