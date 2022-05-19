Let’s hear it for some of our future leaders.
At the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference competition in Dallas, Texas, on May 3-8, Indian River High School made their mark on the big stage.
Lanaya Haynes won third place nationally in Advanced Interview Skills, while Jordy Estrada, Kris Meister, Alex Quinn and Jack Jestice earned third-place honors on their Indian River High School Economic Research Team. Vicky Chan contributed a sixth-place showing in Fundamental Accounting.
In addition, Kaitlyn Kopf, a student at Selbyville Middle School, won second place in her division in Extemporaneous Speech.
“We want to teach folks to become functioning members of society,” said Jeffrey D. Bunting, a business education teacher at Indian River and the BPA club faculty advisor. “It’s an extension of classroom learning. They are developing skills for either college or a career. Their skills are immediately valued by employers. ... we are really a farm system for these regional employers.”
Bunting credited his counterpart at Selbyville Middle School, Matt Schifano, for creating “a pipeline” for the students as they transition to high school. He added that the high school students chipped in to mentor Kopf as well. As leaders would.
Congratulations to all. We look forward to your bright futures.