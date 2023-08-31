No, they don’t quite “roll up the sidewalks” on Labor Day these days, but the holiday weekend still marks the unofficial end to the summer season around here, as the lifeguard chairs become empty and the local school desks become full.
And, in typical Bethany Beach fashion, Summer 2023 will be “mourned and buried” on Monday as the annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will ceremoniously bring an end to the season. The aforementioned lifeguards leave their posts, an appreciative crowd offers applause for their efforts this season and a casket will make its way down the boardwalk as musicians offer some background ambience befitting the occasion.
Let’s go back to the start, for those unfamiliar with the tradition.
The 38th annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will continue what organizers affectionately call “the most unusual End of Summer Celebration in the country.” At 5:30(ish) p.m., on the north end of the boardwalk, revelers will parade south on the boards to the bandstand, paying homage to another summer season, and having a little bit of fun in the process.
Well, maybe a lot of fun. And it’s not just fun for those directly involved in the event.
“Being able to shed a few tears for ‘Dearly Departed Summer’ is the only requirement for those who join the procession,” said Marie Wright, one of the assistant chairwomen of the event. “...We invite those who attend to dress up in their favorite costumes and have a great time.”
Celebrate the end of another memorable summer season by taking in one of the most memorable events that happen here each summer.