You might have noticed those blinking lights signaling you to slow down as you drove past Lord Baltimore Elementary School this week. Or Showell. Or, well, pick your school.
After being put on pause since March due to COVID-19 restrictions, our local schools are opening their doors again — using a hybrid model of a few days in school, a few days at home studying remotely and a ton of headaches for students, parents, teachers, administrators and pretty much anybody else with “skin in the game.”
In a staggered start to things, not all kids are starting out in brick-and-mortar classrooms. The youngest are getting in the doors first, as it’s believed they are more in need of immediate supervision to start the year, and more and more students will physically arrive as the days and weeks go forward. It’s weird. It’s complicated. And it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
So, it’s our guess that there will be some adjustments made as the school year continues. Hopefully, that will include more of a move to normalcy, but “hopefully” hasn’t always been the right place to find an answer for a while now.
“Flexibility” has been significant. “Patience” has been a factor. “Understanding” has had to play a role. And they all will as we continue to get through this situation.
We wish all of our local students a fantastic school year, and hope that they gain knowledge, confidence and personal growth. We also wish the same for the teachers who are doing this in a manner they have never had to before. We’re thankful for these educators for “rolling with the punches” and doing their very best — day in, and day out — to give our children the education they truly deserve.
Have a wonderful 2020-2021 school year — however it looks.