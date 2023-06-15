With no new candidates filing to run for town council in South Bethany, officials canceled the election and swore in Edie Dondero and William “Tim” Shaw to new terms, as neither drew any opposition this election cycle.
There are two possible explanations for this: first, that there is a general apathy toward what’s happening in South Bethany government; or, second, the fine people of South Bethany are satisfied with the way things are going in town. Based on what we’ve seen throughout our community these past few years, we’re going to go with the latter.
Consider that there were five candidates for three seats in the 2021 election, and that, while non-contested elections are not altogether rare around here, they are not as common as they maybe used to be.
And there has been a fairly definitive call for change in many of those instances.
Look at Millsboro, where two longtime and iconic council members just lost their seats to new challengers, after another long-term member was defeated last year. Or Selbyville, which has new faces in leadership positions. Or Fenwick Island, which basically saw an entire replacement of its council and commissions a few years ago.
Obviously, there’s not an exact science to determining the satisfaction a constituency has with its elected leadership, but a lack of interest by citizens to compete for council seats suggests that the status quo is working out just fine in South Bethany.
We’d be remiss to not mention the retirement of longtime South Bethany official Dick Oliver, whose seat will be filled by the council shortly. Before sitting on the South Bethany Town Council, Oliver served many years on the planning commission. We all thank him for his service to the town and wish him the very best in his new chapter.