Ladies and gentlemen, we are open for business.
The unofficial start to the 2021 summer season is this very weekend, and this community’s business sector is ready to rock. A tumultuous 2020 and early 2021 have left many businesses in dire need of a strong summer season, and we get the feeling that people from all around this spinning globe of ours are ready to get back out into civilization and enjoy themselves. The recipe is there for a fun, prosperous summer.
But a lot of that will depend on respect, too. It is incumbent upon the people who own and work at our local businesses to be inviting and welcoming to our summer vacationers, and we ask our visitors to pay that kindness back with more of the same. Like everywhere else these days, we are struggling with filling all the jobs we need filled this year.
That could result in longer waits at restaurants, and maybe less people to help you with your needs in our stores. Please understand and respect that everyone is trying their best to serve, we do greatly appreciate your business and we are eternally grateful that you chose our community to create your summer memories.
Let’s make this a summer of rebirth, and of mutual respect.