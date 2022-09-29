With the season of candy and sweet treats of all flavors now upon us, there is something horribly frightening that’s lurking out there — and we don’t mean the ghosts and goblins of the Halloween season.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about “rainbow fentanyl” — a horribly fatal drug that has been made up to look like candy or sidewalk chalk to attract children.
“Rainbow fentanyl looks like candy, like SweeTarts,” said Ocean View Police Department Capt. Heath Hall. “Just a speck of fentanyl can kill you. A lot of people just don’t realize. A grain — like a salt grain — could kill somebody, especially a child. At Halloween, you want to try to get candy that is in the original wrapper. You don’t want to take cookies or homemade stuff or candy not in a wrapper. And have the parents inspect the candy before they allow the children to start chowing down on it.
“You don’t even have to eat it,” he continued. “Just touch it, and it absorbs into your skin. It’s scary stuff. Heroin, cocaine — all of them are very bad, but they don’t absorb into your skin like fentanyl.”
Fentanyl, according to the DEA website, is a “synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.”
Please, parents, guardians, teachers and anyone else charged with keeping an eye on our community’s children, be aware. If you see something that is at all questionable, toss it. If you hear of this stuff being available locally, call the police. Sooner, rather than later.
There’s enough heartache in the world. Let’s avoid this one.