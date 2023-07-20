Normalcy.
It’s something so many of us took for granted — or scoffed at as “boring” or “unimaginative” before a pandemic entered our world and flipped everything we knew upside down. The local, national and global economies tanked. Children’s schools were closed, and then re-opened with masks and social-distancing rules. People got sick. People died.
And those events that we all love that give us a break from the day-to-day struggles of the real world were canceled — at a time when we could have all used some pleasant distractions more than ever, mind you.
But things have been coming back now as we inch closer to that aforementioned normalcy. Last year, we saw the return of the Senior League Softball World Series (and we got to enjoy a magical ride by the home team). Operation SEAs the Day has returned. And now we turn our attention to the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, which is incorporating the popular virtual tour of the past few years with a live presentation of five of the homes on July 26 and 27. The Tour is a huge fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the South Coastal Library, and has a significant impact on the products and services at the library.
And it’s fun. We all need fun back in our lives, right?
If there’s one thing we should have all collectively learned over the past few years, it is to not take things we love for granted — be they events, people or what have you.
We’re inching back, folks. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will our return to what we knew before the pandemic.
A return to normalcy. How sweet it is.