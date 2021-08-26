The votes have been tallied. The resignations have been plentiful. And the acrimony is still as thick in the air as the scent of boardwalk fries, salt air and, well, exhaust from backed-up traffic.
A new era has officially begun in Fenwick Island.
We respect the will of the voters, who spoke to enact sweeping change in the Town with the recent election of four newcomers to council. We also respect those officials and employees who decided to step away from their positions following said election.
Elections, after all, have consequences, right? One of those consequences in this recent election was a slate of new voices with new ideas becoming the dominant decision-makers for the Town going forward. Another consequence is the loss of a great deal of experience in dealing with Town business — in terms of staff, municipal legal advice, committee members and sitting council members.
So, yes. It is indeed a new day in Fenwick Island, and none of us really know yet what that means for the future.
But we do know Fenwick Island is a place cherished by those who live there, those who own second homes there and those who visit. For many people, that annual vacation to Fenwick Island with the family has been going on for generations. Many who live throughout this entire community of ours had their first jobs in Fenwick Island. Many raised their families there or chose to retire there as their small slice of heaven by the shore after years of working hard.
There’s new leadership in Fenwick Island, and they have a very-real responsibility in being responsible stewards of a town that is more than simply a town to so many. It is not simply about charters or shuttle buses or outside bars or any of those issues.
It is about people.
It’s about those people who depend on their businesses in town to feed their families. It is about those people who save and wait all year to make new memories. It’s about the people who call it home.
The responsibility of leadership is huge, and we all hope for only the best for Fenwick Island long into the future. The challenge is clear, but so is the mission: Serve the people well.