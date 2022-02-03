Well, it would appear our paper has come of age.
It was 18 years ago this week that we published the first edition of the Coastal Point newspaper, and it has been a ride to remember for all of us who have worked here over that time. We’re not too big on “tooting our own horn” around here, but... toot.
The very idea of starting an independent newspaper in this area came initially from casual conversations between our publisher, Susan Lyons, and editor, Darin McCann — two veterans of the local news community who had worked together several years before this and shared an interest in doing something they truly loved together. They wanted to create a newspaper that would inform, educate and entertain the people of this community, while providing an outlet for businesses in the area to truly reach their target audience.
And every person who has ever worked in this office has continued to embrace that vision and has set out to accomplish these goals. We still strive every single day to serve our mission.
It occurred to us earlier this week that there are students who will be graduating from our local high schools this spring who were not yet born when our first paper hit the streets. That is both cool and a little daunting to consider.
It also reinforces to us how important it is that we fully embrace our role and the responsibility that goes with it, as far as providing fair, accurate stories and informative, artistic marketing opportunities for the people of this community.
We thank all of you for your support and trust over the years, and promise to each and every one of you that we will continue to roll up our collective sleeves and work just as hard for you over the next 18 years. The ride continues.