Since 1954, the first Monday in September has been celebrated as a federal holiday to recognize and appreciate the accomplishments and contributions of the American worker. In our little slice of Americana by the shore, we celebrate Labor Day as the unofficial end of the summer season, and small businesses are afforded the opportunity to thank their workers for another bountiful season.
But 2020 is a bit of a different animal, isn’t she?
Of course, we still honor our workers here. And we at the Coastal Point are particularly grateful for the men and women who give so much of themselves to help put out this paper, and our accompanying website, every single day. This is a labor of love, and the demands of this year have caused obstacles and headaches to our employees, be they in the news, advertising or business side of things.
We know we’re not alone. We know staffing has been hard this summer for many of our local businesses, both due to a lack of applicants looking for work and financial strains put on them by the pandemic. Business owners have worked more hours than ever before, just trying to keep the lights on, and they just wouldn’t be able to make it happen without dedicated hard-workers helping every step of the way.
To our community’s workers: We thank you.
And while Labor Day often signifies the end of the busy season, indications are that people will still be coming here throughout at least the early parts of fall. Many students are learning remotely, which allows families to maybe spend a little more time at their second homes or vacation spots, and, with all due apologies to a national marketing campaign, sometimes we all need to just get away.
This is that place to get away. And we are the workers to get you through this situation. If you are visiting, welcome. If this is your second home, welcome home. We no longer “roll up the sidewalks” Labor Day weekend. You are all welcome here.