Editor:
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the citizens of Bethany Beach will be making their choice for the candidates they believe will best serve as Town Council members for the next two years. This year there are six candidates to consider for three seats.
Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee have proven their competence as currently serving members. Their active participation during town council meetings has demonstrated their knowledge of issues and commitment to making good choices for our town. I will be voting for their reelection and encourage others to do the same.
Theresa Keil brings a strong background in business and management skills as she seeks election to the Bethany Beach Town Council for the first time. Pedestrian and Bicycle safety is always a major concern for beach and resort towns. Theresa has been a contributing member on the Bethany Beach Pedestrian & Bicycle Committee since its beginning a few years ago. She also volunteers for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and the Ocean City Art League. Theresa will be an excellent addition to the Bethany Beach Town Council. I will be casting a vote for Theresa and hope you will too!
Carol Olmstead
Bethany Beach