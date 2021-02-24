Zdenka Daniela Balatka, 61, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Feb. 18, 2021, after a long, two-year battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
She was a devout wife and loving mother to her two children. She was an avid gardener and homemaker who loved to host gatherings and share her love for cooking with her family and friends, especially during the holidays.
Balatka married her husband in the former Czechoslovakia in spring of 1983 and then, in 1989, fled from the communist regime with their children. She eventually found refuge in Stafford Springs, Conn., which they called home for the next 28 years before finally settling in Ocean View, Del.
She was a natural caregiver. During her life, she earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and a nursing degree, while raising her two children and learning English. She worked as a registered nurse for 15 years before leaving to become a fulltime, in-home caretaker for her elderly great-uncle, which she did for several years.
Balatka is survived by her husband of 38 years, Pavel Balatka of Ocean View; son and daughter, Petr Balatka and Andrea Balatka Robinson; son-in-law, Mark Robinson; newborn grandson, Harrison Anthony Robinson; a sister, Daniela Jelinkova and her husband, Milan Jelinek; and many beloved relatives in her home country of Czechia (also known as the Czech Republic): the Rmot, Pewner, Krc, Jelinek, Svoboda and Mlatecek families.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The LustGarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research, at https://events.lustgarten.org/give/192132/?recurring=0&amount=100&amount_other=100#!/donation/checkout.