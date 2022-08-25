Yvonne L. Cropper, 87, of Roxana, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, Del. She was born in Selbyville, Del., on April 15, 1935, daughter of the late Ralph Lewis and the late Charlotte (Derrickson) Lewis.
She married her beloved husband, William S. Cropper Jr., on Jan. 30, 1952, and they shared 49 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2000.
Cropper worked in the family business as the secretary of Cropper’s Termite & Pest Control, alongside her husband. She had attended The River Church in Roxana, Del., and was a former member of the Eastern Star. She loved NASCAR and enjoyed going to the Pyle Center CHEER Center in Roxana, where she loved to play bingo.
In addition to her parents, Cropper was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Cropper Jr.; a son, William S. Cropper III; a grandson, William S. Cropper IV; a brother, Gerald Lewis; and a sister, Debbie Durkee. She is survived by two daughters, Rita E. Deakyne and her husband, Rickey, of Millsboro, Del., and Karen Dailey of Salisbury, Md.; three sisters, Janet McCabe of Fenwick Island, Del., Linda Hudson of Easley, S.C. and Carroll Banks of Salisbury, Md.; a brother, Denny Lewis and his family, of Frankford, Del.; three grandchildren, Jason Sadler and his wife, Susan, of Selbyville, Del., Brad Johnson of Seaford, Del., and Cherise Beers and her husband, John, of West Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Saige, Aeon, Josh and Sophia; and six great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jenna, John, Josiah, Jediah and Jeriah. She is also survived by Lou and Judy Johnson of Georgetown, and Lynn Wells and family of Selbyville, Del., who were both long-time friends of the family who were a big part of her life. She babysat for Lynn Wells for many years and was very involved in support of Lou Johnson during his racing career. Judy Johnson was a loyal friend who checked in with Cropper on a daily basis, and she always looked forward to her calls.
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. Interment was to follow at Roxana Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.