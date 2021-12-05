Yvonne Evelyn Redden Hastings, 89, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, in the care of her family and Seasons Hospice, at her home on Nov. 19, 2021. She was born on Oct. 6, 1932, in Chincoteague, Va., to the late Walter S. Redden and Minnie Elsie Gray Redden.
She graduated from Ocean City High School and married William “Bill” Hastings. Together they raised five children as an Air Force family while Bill Hastings served the country. They often relocated as new orders uprooted the family for yet another assignment.
Hastings was a devoted Christian and a great Prayer Warrior. She loved her children, family and Zoar church family deeply. She loved the beauty of nature God created in the sunshine, sky, trees and flowers. Hobbies through the years included gardening, flowers, knitting and crochet. She was a great cook and loved to bake. After settling in Millsboro, she was a volunteer at the Christian Storehouse and a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Hastings was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2012, as well as eight siblings, and a granddaughter, Lori Ann Bailey. Hastings is survived by her five children, Debra Wilkins (and Vernon) of Princess Anne, Md., Donna Johnson (and Wayne) of Hebron, Md., William Hastings Jr. (and Jean Ann) of Frankford, Del.; Barbara Moore (and Mark) of Berlin, Md., and David Hastings of Frankford, Del.; a sister, Rosalee Short of Easton, Md.; and very special sister-in-law and close friend, Margaret Redden of Georgetown, Del. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Bruce Lynch (and Gail), Kristi Sutliffe (and Brad), Crystal Fieger (and T.J.), Jodi James and Jamie James; as well as five great-grandchildren, Nate Sutliffe, Emme Sutliffe, William Sutliffe, Billy Bailey and Phoenix Biddle. Additionally, she is survived by many extended family members, nieces and nephews. She is loved by many friends and her beloved Zoar church family.
A memorial service and celebration of Hastings’ life will be held on Dec. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Zoar United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Harold Backus officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Zoar United Methodist Church; ℅ Carissa Pepper, 24463 Gravel Hill Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.