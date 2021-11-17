Winifred E. “Winnie” Beattie, 72, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her beach house, surrounded by her husband, daughter, step-children and grandchildren, after an 11-month battle with COVID-19, COPD and Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Sayre, Pa., on June 17, 1949, daughter of the late Merle Park and the late Margueritte Young.
Beattie became a teacher with a career that spanned more than 30 years, earning two master’s degrees along the way. Her most favorite memories were those at William Penn High School and Sara Pyle Academy, teaching math.
She was passionate about helping others, and volunteered for the Ladies Auxiliary at the F.O.E. #74 and the Moose Lodge, as well as the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28. She loved to travel, knit, dance, garden, and spend time with her family and beloved pets.
Beattie is survived by her husband, James Beattie; daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Robert Hogan; her step-children, Bonnie Dryden, Sherry Brown, Adam Beattie, Ryan Beattie and Denise Beattie; her brother, George Miers and his wife, Carmella, and their children George Meirs Jr., Lisa and Karen; grandchildren, Brenden Rife and his wife, Alexandria, Benjamin Rife, Courtney Hogan, and Zachary, Hunter and Annabelle Brown; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Austin Rife.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melsons Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where a prayer service will be held at noon. Lunch will immediately follow the service, at American Legion Post #28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Beattie’s name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at https://www.komen.org/, or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.