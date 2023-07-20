Winfred James “Whimp” Hastings, 65, of Millsboro, earned his wings July 12, 2023, at TidalHealth in Seaford, Del. He was born on Sept. 9, 1957, son of the late Roland James Hastings and Margaret Ann Tyndall.
Hastings was a hardworking and unselfish person. He was never too busy to help someone and always had time to talk. Anyone listening was sure to hear a great story that might have included a little exaggeration.
He dedicated 46 years of loyalty and commitment to the Collins family. He also reigned supreme as a poultry grower, gin rummy champion, fishing guide and Monopoly mogul. There will never be another “Whimp.”
In addition to his parents, Hastings was also preceded by his sister, Nancy Smith. He is survived by his uncle Larry and aunt Bonnie Scott, and uncle Merrill Tyndall and aunt Sandra Tyndall, as well as many friends and neighbors in the Millsboro area.
A graveside service was to be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Line Cemetery on Line Road in Whitesville, Del. The Rev. Chuck Reynolds was to officiate. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.