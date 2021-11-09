Wilson James “Jim” Murray Jr., 73, passed away in the care of Tidal Health PRMC in Salisbury, Md., on Nov. 6, 2021. He was born on Aug. 23, 1948, to the late Wilson J. Murray and Hazel Alberta Melson Murray in Ocean View, Del.
He married Gail Kirby on Sept. 26, 1969, and together raised a daughter. He became a Delaware State Police trooper, serving a varied career, working as a homicide detective and other special assignments. He retired at the rank of captain. He was a member of the Retired Troopers Association, and a 33rd degree Mason in the Dagsboro Lodge. He also had an accomplished career in the Delaware Army National Guard, with rank of E5.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, sailing the Chesapeake Bay and birdwatching. He was known as a great father and a loving husband, and was a warm and open person.
Murray is survived by his high-school sweetheart, who became his wife of 52 years, Gail, and their daughter, Wendy Mackert (and Lawrence), all of Millsboro, Del.; a granddaughter: Addyson Mackert; and a sister-in-law, Claire Murray. Also surviving Murray are extended family members including nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends, including a very special family friend, Katharine Evans.
A viewing and time of visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with a funeral service and celebration of his life at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Robert Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in St. Georges UMC Cemetery, Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.