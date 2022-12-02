Wilson E. “Bill” Campbell Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022, in the care of his family and Aveanna Hospice. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on May 17, 1945, to the late Wilson E. Campbell Sr. and Edna Mae Brittingham Campbell.
Campbell worked as an electrician with Delaware Power & Light Company for more than 43 years. He became a Mason and was a member of Lodge 37 in Dagsboro. He also served with the Delaware National Guard.
He collected guns and knives for a hobby, and was an accomplished gardener, growing many kinds of plants and vegetables that he loved. He enjoyed fishing and shopping with his partner in life. He was big-hearted, generous and kind. He was especially excited about Christmas, and was always the first one up, rousting everyone to “hurry up” and get up! He was hard-working and stubborn. He was often described as a “Sweet and Sour Patch Kid.”
In addition to his parents, Campbell was preceded by his sister, Nancy E. Campbell, in 2019. He is survived by his partner in life of 39 years, Lynn Baker; as well as his children, Lori Hudson and her husband, Rodney, of Millsboro, Del., Danna Sammons and her husband, Jay, of Georgetown, Del., and John Anthony Campbell of Selbyville, Del. He also leaves behind his special buddy, “Aunt Karen.”
Special thanks were accorded to his caregivers, Tam, Fran, Joan and Tee, with a special acknowledgement to Melissa, who always could put a smile on his face and knew how to “call out” his “not-so-special banter.”
A time of viewing and visitation was to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. A private committal and interment ceremony was to be held later in the day with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.