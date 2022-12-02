Wilmer H. Long Jr., 93, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford, Del. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Wilmer Long Sr. and Florence (DeRemer) Long.
Long retired in 1985 from work for DuPont as a power service operator. He was a lifetime member of Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, joining May 21, 1968. He served as a firefighter, an ambulance driver, a Fire Police officer for 15 years and administratively on the Board of Directors. Throughout the years, he served on numerous committees and was treasurer. He was a Delaware State Fire School field instructor and trained employees at the Seaford DuPont plant in fire and plant safety.
He was a member of the Improved Order of Red Men Wissahickon Tribe #20, American Legion Post 39 past commander, 32nd Degree Mason and Tall Cedars. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran.
Long enjoyed spending time with his family, surf-fishing, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Long was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Hudson Long; brothers Richard Long and William Long; and son-in-law Gary Ingram. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Ingram of Milford, and Lisa Casale and her husband, Mike, of Dagsboro, Del.; a brother, James Long (and Carol) of Weatherford, Texas; and a sister, Carol Long Sweet (and Robert) of West Grove, Pa.; five grandchildren, Kristine Ingram of Milford, Del., Brandon Jump (and Michelle) of Richmond, Va., Emily Pedrotti (and Tony) of Syracuse, N.Y., Michael Casale (and Alyssa) of Frankford, Del., and Garrett Casale (and Ashley) of Millsboro, Del.; two great-grandchildren, Isabel Jump and Michael Casale III; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Pedrotti, due in January 2023; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A fireman’s funeral was to be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 28, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be in Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Long’s memory may be made to Selbyville Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.