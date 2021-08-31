Wilma Tyszko, 84, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully at her residence, with her beautiful soul called home, on Aug. 27, 2021. She was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Baltimore, to the late William Oliphant and Marie (Smith) Oliphant.
Tyszko went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Stan, and together the couple shared 68 years of marriage and proudly raised four children. She retired from work as an insurance underwriter, and relocated with her husband to Delaware, where they shared their golden years.
In addition to her parents, Tyszko was preceded in death by her husband, Stan. She is survived by her children, Stan and his wife, Carol, of Baltimore, Md.; Ron and his wife, Cindy, of Kingsville, Md.; Debbie Walls and her husband, Stan, of Dagsboro, Del.; and Barb Tyszko of Westminster, Md. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph Oliphant and his wife, Julie, of Walbridge, Ohio.
The family also extended heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Beebe Healthcare for the dedicated and compassionate care they have provided to Tyszko.
A private memorial service to honor Tyszko’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Beebe Medical Foundation, at 902 Savannah Road, Lewes DE 19958, or by visiting www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.