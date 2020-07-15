Wilma Lee Nelson, 62, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Margie Lynch Davis and Ernest Davis, who survives her.
Nelson was a homemaker, a loving mother of two sons and a loving grandmother. She had a love for all animals as well, especially her little Yorkie, Precious. Nelson also loved hummingbirds and would hang feeders so she could watch them. She enjoyed flowers, with her favorite being the carnation.
Nelson enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, going to yard sales and just shopping in general. She worked at the Goodwill store in Millsboro, where she enjoyed talking to all the customers and wearing crazy hats that customers would buy right off her head. She also had a thing for 5.0 Mustangs and loved banana splits. She will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to her mother, Nelson was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Nelson; a sister, Rosemary Stewart; and a brother, Jimmy Davis. In addition to her father, she is survived by two sons, Charles James Jr. and Brian James; two sisters, Shirley Davis and Susie Rickards; a brother, Wayne Davis; six grandchildren, Charles James III, Archer James, Christopher Ward, Laura James, Shane James and Jesse James; three nieces, Crystal Lewis, Heather Trader and Holly Harshman; and two nephews, Travis Rickards and Billy Trader, whom she loved dearly.
Services were to be private, with arrangements by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.