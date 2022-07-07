Wilma Clara Lewis Scerback, 99, passed away at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del., on June 27, 2022, after a short illness. She would have been 100 years old on July 29. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of William Thomas Lewis and Mary Shaub Lewis, and graduated from Reynoldsburg High School, in the Class of 1940.
In April 1944, she married Clement Godfrey “Clem” Scerback, a pilot flying B25s over Europe in World War II, in the USAAC. After the war, they settled in Barberton, Ohio, as he completed college on the GI bill and then moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked for the NBC affiliate. Ever the supporting wife, she and Clem moved to Belgrade, Yugoslavia, in 1955 with the U.S. State Department. That was followed by tours in Linz, Graz and Vienna, Austria; Washington, D.C.; and Budapest, Hungary, prior to his retirement.
They gratefully settled in 1975 in the St. Petersburg, Fla., area, where she enjoyed sunshine, walking, golf and her passion, bridge. They returned to Maryland in 2002 as Clem’s health declined and lived near their daughter in Columbia, Md., through his passing in 2005.
Afterwards, Wilma Scerback continued her passion for bridge at the Florence Bain and Ellicott City Senior Centers and enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She followed her daughter to the Eastern Shore in 2015 and resided in Berlin, Md., at Gull Creek Senior Living Community until May 2020, when she moved in with her daughter and husband in Frankford, Del.
Until two weeks prior to her death, she enjoyed walking around the ponds, reading large-print books and the newspaper, watching the evening news, and following professional golf and tennis, and both the Ravens and the Bucs. Always conscious of her figure, she enjoyed a piece of chocolate or a trip to Bonkey’s for soft-serve. After she successfully avoided COVID-19, shingles precipitated her death.
In addition to her husband, Scerback was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Ruth Lorraine Goodfellow of Middletown, Pa. Wilma and Clem Scerback had one child, Sharon Ann Scerback Kreps of Frankford, born in Barberton, Ohio, who survives her, along with her son-in-law, Dennis Lee Kreps, who was a great support over the years. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Holly Baldwin Kelly (and Brian), and a grandson Patrick Clement Baldwin (and Michele); and four great-grandchildren, William and Grace Kelly, and Cole and Eliza Baldwin, all of Baltimore, Md. She is also survived by a cherished sister-in-law, Anna Marie Scerback Confer of Akron, Ohio; special niece and goddaughter, Lori Wilkins Connell (and Tom) of Akron and Naples, Fla.; and other nieces and nephews.
The family thanked the kind and supportive neighbors of Forest Landing in Frankford, Accent/Seasons Hospice, the Millville (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company, the professionals at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., and Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del., for assistance in the past two years especially.
There will be no local services. She will be laid to rest, privately, in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery, with her husband, at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made in Scerback’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or The Senior Living Foundation of the American Foreign Service, 1620 L Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20036-2902.